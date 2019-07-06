Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Target (TGT) Position by $1.68 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Raised by Hillman Co

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 21,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,407 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 37,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 2.03M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares to 115,761 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).