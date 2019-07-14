Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Dollar General (DG) Stake by $1.50 Million; Clark Estates Maintains Holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,807 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 50,957 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 6.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf reported 0.15% stake. Central Natl Bank Trust invested in 0.86% or 32,276 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 318,024 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 3,501 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 2,500 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1.92M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,971 shares. Jones Fin Lllp has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2,787 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 241,072 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 3.76M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bristol John W Ny holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 501,151 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 48,229 shares stake. Axa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 204,302 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares to 115,761 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,667 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,400 shares to 277,045 shares, valued at $46.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,394 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Manchester United’s (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Deserve to Gain 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Booting Manchester United On Margin Pressure, Tough Season – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manchester United: A Mild Q1 2019 That Needs To Be Followed By Impressive Performance On The Field. – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WWE’s Stock Breaking Out As Company Ramps For WrestleMania – Benzinga” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 36,639 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Lindsell Train stated it has 10.94M shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.72M shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 178,285 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has 700 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 42,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.40 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company invested in 573,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Estates New York holds 0.31% or 104,298 shares in its portfolio. 88,036 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De.