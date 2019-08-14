Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased By $790,540 Its Lincoln Natl (LNC) Position; Shorts at Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Lowered By 3.36%

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. AXAS’s SI was 3.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 3.12M shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 3 days are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s short sellers to cover AXAS’s short positions. The SI to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.86%. The stock decreased 7.22% or $0.0436 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 242,694 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Lincoln Natl (LNC) stake by 19.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 13,630 shares as Lincoln Natl (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 82,825 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 69,195 last quarter. Lincoln Natl now has $10.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 56,248 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.33 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 2.15 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

