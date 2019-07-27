Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by $1.58 Million; Putnam Investments Has Decreased Its O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake by $32.49 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,607 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 93,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 2.20M shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 83,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01 million, down from 361,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 94,000 shares to 173,100 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) by 54,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,384 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 50,000 shares. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 34,055 shares to 70,837 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).