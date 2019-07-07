Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $3.06 Million as Share Price Declined; Salem Investment Counselors Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Raised by $876,945 as Stock Price Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 36,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 80,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 7.13 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 17,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 10,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 13.71 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,010 shares to 5,516 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,645 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Charter Tru invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kessler Investment Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 50,117 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 149,063 shares. 19,720 are held by Insight 2811 Incorporated. Horizon Limited Liability accumulated 68,024 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited accumulated 26,343 shares. One Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,213 shares. Noesis Mangement owns 4,311 shares. Moreover, Schroder Group has 0.59% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.22% or 600,868 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.24% or 1.31 million shares. Wms Ltd Liability Com owns 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,745 shares. 535,375 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Lakeview Llc accumulated 12,353 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Oregon-based Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 172,199 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 3,210 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt accumulated 4,376 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pennsylvania invested in 60,331 shares. Bailard has 0.42% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 80,884 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5.01 million shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.04% or 136,237 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Company holds 9,605 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 121,230 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc. Cap reported 1.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 3,309 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

