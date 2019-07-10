Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Position; Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (EBR) Shorts Lowered By 14.15%

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (NYSE:EBR) had a decrease of 14.15% in short interest. EBR’s SI was 551,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.15% from 642,900 shares previously. With 462,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (NYSE:EBR)’s short sellers to cover EBR’s short positions. The SI to Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos’s float is 0.11%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 184,373 shares traded. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (NYSE:EBR) has risen 55.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical EBR News: 27/03/2018 – ELETROBRAS SAYS BOARD APPROVED INTESA SALE IN MARCH 23; 10/04/2018 – NEW BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS GOV’T COMMITTED TO ‘ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY’ ELETROBRAS PRIVATIZATION; 16/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO FERREIRA EXPECTS APPROVAL OF PRIVATIZATION BILL IN THE BRAZILIAN CONGRESS IN TWO AND A HALF MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS EXPECTS SHARE SALE AT YEAR-END: CEO; 12/04/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO EXPECTS TO WRAP UP DEBT NEGOTIATIONS WITH PETROBRAS THAT WOULD ALLOW SALE OF DISTRIBUTION UNITS BY APRIL 30; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eletrobras’ Ba3 Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 14/03/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO: DISTRIBUTORS ROAD SHOW TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL HOUSE REPORT ON ELETROBRAS TO BE RELEASED BY END OF DAY; 20/04/2018 – Brazil’s Eletrobras included in privatization program – filing; 03/05/2018 – TRANSLATION: Luciano Costa: Brazil’s CPFL eyes Eletrobras distributors on sale

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) stake by 54.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 57,649 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 126,150 last quarter. Alliancebernstein Holding Lp now has $2.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 236,978 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville to Begin Later This Year; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc accumulated 58,887 shares. Advisory Network Limited Com owns 537 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 1,075 shares. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.16% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 19,243 shares in its portfolio. 122,231 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Nj. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). 14,115 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 5,337 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Qci Asset accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 0.03% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 23,973 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Equinor Asa Adr stake by 84,160 shares to 286,262 valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) stake by 64,186 shares and now owns 232,777 shares. Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, June 12.