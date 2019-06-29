Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $3.06 Million; Stock Price Declined; Wealth Architects Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $309,114 as Stock Value Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 36,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 80,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 44.55 million shares traded or 307.46% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94,336 shares to 131,289 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94,336 shares to 131,289 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

