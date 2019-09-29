Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake by $846,365; Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 5,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 19,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 25,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 299,561 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,893 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12M, down from 224,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,968 shares to 165,583 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 91,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.