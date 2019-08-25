Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $516,789; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Position by $1.26 Million

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 12,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 25,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 251,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.70 million, down from 256,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 61,954 shares to 138,973 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,985 shares. Bailard holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 383,765 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.02% or 1.17M shares. Btc Capital has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Prtn owns 1,905 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 2.99 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,245 shares or 6.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, C Ww Grp Incorporated A S has 6.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.07M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 13.47 million shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Channing Mgmt Lc owns 59,456 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.41% or 6,755 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 42,375 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Lc. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 799,519 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Co has 3.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares to 30,820 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 32,430 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 664 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Raymond James Fincl Services has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hugh Johnson Ltd Com accumulated 3,162 shares. Davenport & Co Limited reported 26,778 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,300 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Co reported 39,151 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.30M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.48% or 41,662 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Epoch Inv accumulated 277,524 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt reported 2,050 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 360,888 shares. Wade G W & holds 160,898 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio.