Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Stake in Intel (INTC) by $541,111; Holowesko Partners LTD Upped General Dynamics (GD) Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 6.37M shares traded or 441.44% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 11,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 142,802 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 131,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 9,472 shares to 29,606 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr A by 32,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,142 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: MCD, INTC – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GDIT secures $325M CISA priority telecom contract – Washington Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “General Dynamics IT wins $8B DOD cloud contract – Washington Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics wins major Navy contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

