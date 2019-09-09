Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $5.00 Million as Stock Declined; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 868,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.34 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.76. About 17.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 255.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 94,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,289 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 12.88 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 1.09M shares to 8.24 million shares, valued at $251.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,520 shares to 733 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).