Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Dollar General (DG) Position; Karpus Management Lowered Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding

Karpus Management Inc decreased Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) stake by 57.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO)’s stock 0.00%. The Karpus Management Inc holds 56,883 shares with $701,000 value, down from 135,317 last quarter. Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr now has $457.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 51,258 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 29.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 12,637 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 55,807 shares with $6.66 million value, up from 43,170 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $39.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $160.76. About 1.90 million shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Karpus Management Inc increased Vectoiq Acq Corp stake by 1.32M shares to 2.12 million valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) stake by 2.89 million shares and now owns 11.28 million shares. Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) was raised too.

Another recent and important Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 1.23M shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 195,548 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Stifel Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc reported 12,262 shares stake. Rivernorth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.18 million shares. Karpus Management accumulated 0.03% or 56,883 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Dakota Wealth invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Corporation accumulated 150,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robinson Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 480,908 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Tradewinds Mngmt Llc holds 5,796 shares. 157,168 are held by Raymond James &. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) stake by 3,457 shares to 125,593 valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 36,820 shares and now owns 43,852 shares. Cigna Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Dollar General (DG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.