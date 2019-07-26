Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $4.86 Million; Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $1.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 991,649 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 120.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,352 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 10,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $345.45. About 3.34 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 445,676 shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $110.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 72,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,186 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 32,050 shares. 2,048 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. St Germain D J Incorporated reported 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer National Insur Company Tx has 57,315 shares. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 97,300 shares. Hudock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler holds 0.49% or 3,112 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Llc accumulated 2,705 shares. Interactive Finance accumulated 0.05% or 300 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 42,460 shares. Steinberg Asset Management invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock holds 33.82M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. The California-based Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 36,820 shares to 43,852 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,824 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY).