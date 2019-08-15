Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Last Week Comerica (CMA) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Comerica has $93 highest and $6700 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 36.07% above currents $59.77 stock price. Comerica had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Evercore downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Thursday, July 18. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $6700 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 5 by UBS. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. See Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $85 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $87 Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $89 New Target: $84 Downgrade

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 794 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 37,684 shares with $21.50M value, up from 36,890 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $57.68B valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $500.46. About 622,465 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.11M shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 73,915 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 0.02% or 26,550 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications accumulated 18,631 shares. Farmers & Merchants owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer International Gp accumulated 83,436 shares. Paloma Prns reported 0.07% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 31,960 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 13,514 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.04 million shares stake. Moreover, At National Bank has 0.05% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 5,973 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% or 114,235 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $8.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 3,356 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,359 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 83 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 0.08% or 1,125 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.4% or 2,755 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation reported 1,743 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Management accumulated 0.15% or 500 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 1,014 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca invested in 0.01% or 144 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.07% stake.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. Shares for $1.09M were sold by Myriam Curet.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) stake by 8,540 shares to 254,348 valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) stake by 264,095 shares and now owns 90,717 shares. Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $605.83’s average target is 21.05% above currents $500.46 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, April 22. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $625 target in Friday, March 15 report.