Meritage Portfolio Management Decreased Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding; St James Investment Company Has Lowered By $12.75 Million Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,831 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 115,761 shares with $24.26M value, down from 117,592 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.85. About 366,957 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 20.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 537,266 shares with $48.85M value, down from 678,892 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $8.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 814,200 shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99M for 55.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30M for 16.55 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 94,336 shares to 131,289 valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 65,468 shares and now owns 132,912 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $225 lowest target. $226.67’s average target is 10.11% above currents $205.85 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15.