Meritage Portfolio Management Decreased Entergy (ETR) Stake By $328,415; 1 Analysts Bullish Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Entergy Corp (ETR) stake by 2.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,457 shares as Entergy Corp (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 125,593 shares with $12.01 million value, down from 129,050 last quarter. Entergy Corp now has $21.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 905,214 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy has $11200 highest and $95 lowest target. $106's average target is -2.92% below currents $109.19 stock price.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased S&P Global Inc stake by 1,957 shares to 36,136 valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 36,546 shares and now owns 152,406 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

The stock increased 4.86% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 73,286 shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default