Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Its Position in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by $1.58 Million as Share Value Rose; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding Has Upped by Narwhal Capital Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,607 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 93,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 2.20M shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 5,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 26,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,484 shares to 68,338 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,805 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 992 shares to 20,142 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

