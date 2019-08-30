Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Its Position in Entergy (ETR) by $328,415; Marlowe Partners LP Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.28. About 65,164 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 125,593 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, down from 129,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $113.04. About 180,584 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Announces 19th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks-off Fundraising to Help Kids in Need – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nomura Asset Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 379,450 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 73,993 shares. Pennsylvania holds 299,357 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 76,833 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Llc invested in 207 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com owns 262,429 shares. 20,700 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 45,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sva Plumb Wealth Lc has invested 0.16% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). City reported 100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 8,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,020 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 858,559 shares. Bessemer stated it has 7,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,238 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Pnc Fin Services Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 13,478 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 11,290 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 0.1% or 908,022 shares. Allstate accumulated 2,296 shares. Cwm holds 433 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated reported 500 shares. Fund accumulated 0% or 2,370 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Lc reported 17,923 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 36,701 shares to 117,117 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 36,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.