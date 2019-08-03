Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $3.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake as Stock Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 36,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 43,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 80,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Lc reported 40,130 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 18,926 shares. 377,000 were accumulated by Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited. Captrust Advsr holds 143,480 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 251,526 shares. Frontier Invest Management owns 17,914 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. C Gp A S owns 0.35% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 329,955 shares. Yorktown Management Co has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 7,326 shares. Rnc Mgmt reported 14,689 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has 296,281 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc Ny holds 1.44% or 185,676 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.59% or 46,640 shares in its portfolio. Interest invested in 0.37% or 1.16M shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 39,139 shares to 141,321 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 17,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,622 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

