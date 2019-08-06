Meritage Portfolio Management Cut By $10.33 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position; Loeb Partners Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position By $2.38 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) stake by 66.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 124,501 shares as Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 62,329 shares with $5.23M value, down from 186,830 last quarter. Fortinet Inc. now has $13.81B valuation. The stock decreased 6.03% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 2.95M shares traded or 83.58% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 98.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 81,950 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 1,400 shares with $41,000 value, down from 83,350 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $29.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 11.09M shares traded or 52.41% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 34,055 shares to 70,837 valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) stake by 89,003 shares and now owns 122,833 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet Boosts Guidance Despite Escalating Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fortinet had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $95 target. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $8000 target. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275.

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.