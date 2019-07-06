Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Amazon (AMZN) Holding By $573,160; Colony Group Has Decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake

Colony Group Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 72.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 69,325 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Colony Group Llc holds 26,479 shares with $2.12M value, down from 95,804 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $149.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 2.00 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Amazon Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 322 shares as Amazon Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 15,667 shares with $27.90M value, down from 15,989 last quarter. Amazon Inc now has $954.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership holds 5.4% or 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Burns J W Inc Ny has 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Management Inc reported 0.35% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 265,829 shares. Panagora Asset reported 386,695 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 266 shares stake. Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,000 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Johnson Fincl holds 1.11% or 7,004 shares. First National Co stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Petrus Lta invested in 173 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 1.04% or 384,256 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 34,657 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 7,639 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 4,886 shares to 21,784 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 21,004 shares and now owns 58,407 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875. Another trade for 177,457 shares valued at $12.42M was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 3% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 42,275 shares. 65,149 are owned by Etrade Ltd Company. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.81% or 74,202 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,978 shares stake. Hexavest Inc holds 854,423 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,844 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 13,148 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 4.21% or 6.25 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,610 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cs Mckee Lp invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 4,710 are owned by Cim Limited Liability Company. Cohen Cap invested in 10,038 shares or 0.19% of the stock.