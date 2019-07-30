Meritage Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Stake in Fox Factory Holding (FOXF); 13D Management Lifted Its Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Holding by $354,368

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 970,707 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,680 shares as the company's stock rose 19.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,266 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 86,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 187,261 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Cibc Corporation owns 29,922 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 37,051 shares. Regions Financial holds 12 shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 29,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 0.37% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Oakworth holds 0% or 49 shares. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.54% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 22,582 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,319 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0% or 245 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated accumulated 4,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 8,003 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares to 115,761 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,182 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).