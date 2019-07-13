Meritage Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Stake in Biogen (BIIB); Horizon Investments Has Lifted Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) by $1.92 Million as Valuation Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,784 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 16,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) by 270.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 46,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 17,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 4.30 million shares traded or 78.11% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Pretax Pft GBP1.11B; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE SAYS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OBSERVED FOR ASTHMA; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO Dingemans to retire in 2019; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sr. Unsecured Instrument Rating at ‘A’ for Debt Issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC and GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Decision to Affirm GSK’s Ratings Is Reflection That Proceeds From Planned Asset Sales Could Be Used to Reduce Leverage; 21/03/2018 – GSK’s Luke Miels applies budget shock therapy to shake up the pharma group, refocus on blockbusters $GSK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Co Asset Us reported 156,667 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,852 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc stated it has 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 73,544 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 103,169 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 11,114 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 209,805 shares. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 180,000 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Janney jumps on board with Avid after Q4 beat in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares to 115,761 shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,813 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: GlaxoSmithKline vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GlaxoSmithKline plc 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – The Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GlaxoSmithKline cuts 650 jobs across the nation, 100 in RTP – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GlaxoSmithKline And Linerixibat In Cholestasis Pruritus: It Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.