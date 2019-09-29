Meritage Portfolio Management Boosted Wal (WMT) Holding by $3.26 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Stake by $329,448

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 29,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 42,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 13,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 5th Update; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S BOARD MAY BE INCREASED TO 9, WHICH ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR WOULD BE APPOINTED BY WALMART WITH APPROVAL OF MAJORITY OF FLIPKART DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 165,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.51M, up from 162,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 8.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 24,775 shares to 125,928 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,399 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,090 shares to 18,329 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 16,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,807 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

