Meritage (MTH) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered Its Stake by $6.19 Million as Shares Rose; Wasatch Advisors Lifted Position in Trex Co (TREX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 208,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.70M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 814,127 shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Meritage Corp (MTH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 140,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 294,548 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 435,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Meritage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 412,025 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 45,944 shares to 323,375 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 105,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $56.65M for 11.10 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.