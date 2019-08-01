Meritage (MTH) Share Price Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $6.19 Million; Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Meritage Corp (MTH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 140,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 294,548 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 435,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Meritage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 905,364 shares traded or 153.01% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. It closed at $32.16 lastly. It is down 20.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Tuesday, February 12. Lord Phillippe also sold $24,165 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Wednesday, February 13.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hold by 337,989 shares to 657,262 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voceramunications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 235,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,539 shares, and has risen its stake in The Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,100 are owned by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1.63M shares stake. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 549,476 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 815,728 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 7,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 242,431 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.73% or 44,526 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 175,128 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 28,615 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 2,220 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.13 million shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 118,344 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 1,607 shares.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.54M for 12.10 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares to 185,822 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 31,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..

