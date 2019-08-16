Meritage Homes (MTH) Shares Rose While Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Stake by $990,000; Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.42 Million; Shares Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 357,861 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru accumulated 8.00M shares or 4.52% of the stock. New Jersey-based Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,900 shares. Smith Salley And Associate has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon & Associate Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,735 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 1,813 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 1.5% or 43,871 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh accumulated 57,913 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv owns 4,955 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank owns 327,776 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.11 million shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 335,433 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 2.47% or 1.39M shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $48.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 35,903 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 242,431 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 265,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt holds 7,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 6.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 137,885 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.4% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0.03% or 380,414 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 21,412 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 1.13 million shares. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 59,046 shares. 11,511 are held by Mason Street Limited Co.