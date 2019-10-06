Meritage Homes (MTH) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Has Raised Stake by $2.30 Million; As Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 885,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 794,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 30,233 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 436,203 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 29,395 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,876 shares. California Employees Retirement has 45,579 shares. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.23% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 14 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 5,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 0.01% or 23,471 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 180,000 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 28,333 shares.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,500 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,600 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $313,654 activity. 7,015 shares valued at $38,310 were bought by Yetman G Gary on Thursday, May 23. Reymond Robert L bought 1,000 shares worth $4,340. $18,016 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares were bought by HALEY ROY W. Micklas Christopher M. bought $4,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) on Wednesday, August 28.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Flow Inc. by 78,300 shares to 282,033 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 34,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,483 shares, and cut its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..