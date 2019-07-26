Meritage Homes (MTH) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Lifted Position; Fayez Sarofim & Company Raised Its Stake in Wal (WMT) as Stock Price Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 445,225 shares traded or 35.43% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 72,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.14 million, up from 964,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 1.79 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: LATEST: Flipkart board approves $15 billion deal with Walmart; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S BOARD MAY BE INCREASED TO 9, WHICH ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR WOULD BE APPOINTED BY WALMART WITH APPROVAL OF MAJORITY OF FLIPKART DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc owns 13,997 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 96 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 836,116 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 31,219 shares. Rr Limited Partnership has invested 4.57% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 166,431 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & holds 0% or 68 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 20,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Finance has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 55,290 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% or 6,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider WHITE C TIMOTHY sold $878,865. The insider Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 36,750 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $157.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 1,854 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lynch And In holds 2.43% or 75,015 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parthenon Limited Company owns 79,916 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,914 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 26,324 were accumulated by Community Grp Ltd. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 2,267 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,192 shares. Cipher Lp has invested 1.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Foundation Resource Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,529 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,258 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.76M shares.