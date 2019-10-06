Meritage Homes (MTH) Reaches $72.28 52-Week High; Maltese Capital Management Increased By $981,900 Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding

The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) hit a new 52-week high and has $76.62 target or 6.00% above today’s $72.28 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.77 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $76.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $166.02 million more. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 436,203 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) stake by 25.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 32,730 shares as Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 162,846 shares with $5.03M value, up from 130,116 last quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp now has $1.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 143,323 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage (NYSE:MTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meritage has $8200 highest and $67.5000 lowest target. $74.75’s average target is 3.42% above currents $72.28 stock price. Meritage had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MTH in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of MTH in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 85 shares. Connable Office invested in 7,438 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Principal Gru accumulated 288,470 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 55,794 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 32 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.78M shares. Etrade Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 12,012 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company has 5,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenhaven Assoc stated it has 96,717 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invests Company has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0% or 9,346 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Washington-based Fisher Asset Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $56.66 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.98% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity. GARRETT JOSEPH L bought 1,000 shares worth $28,780.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Hope Bancorp Inc stake by 95,008 shares to 395,164 valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qnb Corporation (QNBC) stake by 9,600 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

