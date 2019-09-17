Meritage Homes (MTH) Reaches $69.85 After 5.00% Up Move; Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.54% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 139,722 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.67 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $73.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTH worth $133.70M more.

Among 4 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10500 lowest target. $109’s average target is 11.89% above currents $97.42 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Bank of America. See Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $107.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $114.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $110 Initiates Coverage On

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $14.23 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.4% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Whittier Tru Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.03% or 144,421 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 11,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 24 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 85,220 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.06% or 48,245 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Limited has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com owns 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 7,176 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 159,526 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 0.02% or 1,121 shares. National Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,754 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 38,878 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 Sonnemaker Scott bought $495,050 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $56.66M for 11.80 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ameritas owns 3,074 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 40,920 shares stake. Barclays Pcl stated it has 69,374 shares. First Trust Advisors L P invested in 0.01% or 54,941 shares. Jefferies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,338 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.12% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Blackrock invested in 6.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 81,704 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 6,469 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Ltd Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 13,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 113,304 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 16,500 shares.