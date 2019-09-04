Meritage Homes (MTH) Reaches $66.69 52-Week High; Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) Sentiment Is 0.75

The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) hit a new 52-week high and has $72.69 target or 9.00% above today’s $66.69 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.53B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $72.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $227.61M more. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.69. About 114,354 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.61, from 2.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 15 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced equity positions in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 6.74 million shares, down from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 16 Increased: 14 New Position: 1.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. for 241,270 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 582,107 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.57% invested in the company for 104,732 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.46% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 208,015 shares.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The company has market cap of $340.52 million. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18,204 shares traded. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) has declined 3.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt has 616,234 shares. Macquarie Grp has 0.15% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 10,382 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,342 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust invested in 0% or 39 shares. Element Limited Liability Co holds 6,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 445 shares. Principal Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 28,615 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 265,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 39,043 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 31,219 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes has $39 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -43.77% below currents $66.69 stock price. Meritage Homes had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.