Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding Lifted by Greenhaven Associates Inc; As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Declined, Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 58,131 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle (ALB) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 5,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 226,888 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 billion, down from 232,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 247,798 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meritage Homes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap reported 5,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Lc owns 6,469 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested in 6,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Country Club Tru Com Na invested in 0.21% or 40,000 shares. 28,701 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Geode Ltd Company has 428,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 92,773 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 130 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 1.91M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 11,348 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 310,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. $878,865 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) was sold by WHITE C TIMOTHY. Lord Phillippe sold $24,165 worth of stock.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Outlook For Albemarle Calls For Investor Patience – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $149.40M for 12.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.