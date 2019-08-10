Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding Held by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose While Moors & Cabot Cut Stake by $1.23 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,039 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 32,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 194.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 129,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 195,542 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 66,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 375,692 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 2,367 shares. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.51% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3.48M shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc owns 37,130 shares. Logan Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fil accumulated 665,871 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chilton Invest Lc owns 33,137 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,864 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 1,550 shares. 78,427 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Verity Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gradient Invests Ltd Company has 72,836 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,955 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com owns 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 49,844 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11,600 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 50,304 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,726 shares to 37,137 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,962 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 3.78M shares. 428,813 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.63 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd owns 8,071 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise holds 242,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 10,382 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 310,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,134 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 5,064 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.13M shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.89% stake. 5,522 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 34,100 shares to 830,500 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).