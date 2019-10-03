Meritage Homes (MTH) Holder Rr Partners LP Lifted Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Warren Averett Asset Management Lowered Southern Co (SO) Holding by $855,250 as Valuation Rose

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 551,566 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 41,363 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,530 were reported by Murphy Capital Mgmt. Dt Invest Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.66% or 85,626 shares in its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Commerce Mi Adv invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ironwood Fincl Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 86,797 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,671 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 6,637 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 0.13% or 19,562 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 828,260 shares. Colonial Advisors accumulated 5,636 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 10,005 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 253,709 shares.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 25,838 shares to 987,682 shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard holds 5,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 288,470 were accumulated by Principal Grp Incorporated. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.13% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 40,900 shares. 35,489 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Com. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 281,177 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.03% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 85,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 832 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 13,629 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 497,977 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Liability holds 33,397 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 12,319 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 20,100 shares.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,850 shares to 908,072 shares, valued at $84.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,462 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).