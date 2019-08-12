Meritage Homes (MTH) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $778,800; Sector Gamma As Has Raised Its Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) as Market Value Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 859,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.43 million, down from 877,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 384,937 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 12.65M shares traded or 435.79% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.53 million for 11.80 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 9,300 shares to 87,397 shares, valued at $26.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,081 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

