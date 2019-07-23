Meritage Homes (MTH) Analysts See $1.02 EPS; Shorts at Cowen – Class A (COWN) Lowered By 2.59%

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 24 after the close.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 22.14% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. MTH’s profit would be $39.03 million giving it 13.26 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Meritage Homes Corporation’s analysts see 56.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 200,618 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-

Cowen Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) had a decrease of 2.59% in short interest. COWN’s SI was 4.26 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.59% from 4.38 million shares previously. With 391,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Cowen Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:COWN)’s short sellers to cover COWN’s short positions. The SI to Cowen Inc – Class A’s float is 18.17%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 380,599 shares traded or 46.40% up from the average. Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has risen 0.76% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical COWN News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Broadwind to Attend Cowen & Company 46th Annual TMT Investor Conference: Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Forum; 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 30/05/2018 – Everspin Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Frequency Therapeutics to Present Corporate Update at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Ichor Holdings Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

More notable recent Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cowen Names Jeffrey M. Solomon as Chairman of the Board – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cowen and MassRobotics Announce Collaboration in the Emerging Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Industry – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cowen Strengthens Technology, Media and Telecom Team, Adding Four New Software Bankers – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. (GTYH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $469.83 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It has a 17.02 P/E ratio. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Richard Burke to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 6,968 are held by Paloma Prns. Victory Capital stated it has 0.06% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Natl Bank Of America De reported 368,338 shares. Country Club Na owns 0.21% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 40,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 20,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Dubuque Natl Bank Trust accumulated 39 shares. Northern holds 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 836,116 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd invested in 118,344 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23,450 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.81 million activity. WHITE C TIMOTHY sold $878,865 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 537 shares valued at $24,165 was made by Lord Phillippe on Wednesday, February 13. $33,043 worth of stock was sold by Sferruzza Hilla on Tuesday, February 12.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, February 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7.