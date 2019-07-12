Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Meritage Homes Corporation has 99.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 68.53% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Meritage Homes Corporation has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.46% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Meritage Homes Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 6.10% Industry Average 6.09% 18.78% 8.34%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Meritage Homes Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes Corporation N/A 47 10.14 Industry Average 346.20M 5.68B 10.12

Meritage Homes Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Meritage Homes Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Meritage Homes Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.54

Meritage Homes Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $37.5, suggesting a potential downside of -31.62%. As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 66.26%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Meritage Homes Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Meritage Homes Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meritage Homes Corporation 1.01% 6.68% 17.73% 36.62% 17.36% 41.42% Industry Average 3.30% 6.90% 17.89% 28.56% 6.57% 36.49%

For the past year Meritage Homes Corporation has stronger performance than Meritage Homes Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Meritage Homes Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. In other hand, Meritage Homes Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.41 which is 40.82% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Meritage Homes Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Meritage Homes Corporation’s competitors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.