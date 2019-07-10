Meritage Group LP Upped Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Private Advisor Group Lowered Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $983,052 as Valuation Declined

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 103,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 985,589 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.50 million, up from 882,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $462.14. About 274,325 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 6,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,869 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 65,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 3.23M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 29,300 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 1.43% or 18,597 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 7,782 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 2,533 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 18,737 shares. 56 are held by Fred Alger Management. 474,547 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Torray Limited holds 1.82% or 122,327 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). National Pension Serv owns 909,693 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 8,390 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 55,753 shares to 183,650 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 33,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.38 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.1% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 8,641 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Com invested 1.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 23,491 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 33,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kessler Inv Group Inc holds 0.01% or 30 shares. Bancorp Of The West has 1,260 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc invested in 43,153 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 13,223 shares. Wills Group Incorporated invested 0.99% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ent Fincl owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 40 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 28,919 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 3,750 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

