Meritage Group LP Upped By $136.10 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 20.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 35,049 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 132,598 shares with $7.91M value, down from 167,647 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 120,227 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK

Meritage Group Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 673747.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 1.35M shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.35M shares with $136.47M value, up from 200 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 767,067 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,899 are owned by Jasper Ridge Partners Lp. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.06% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 31,970 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 29,963 shares. Crossover Mngmt Vii Limited stated it has 8.43% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 3,100 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 12,041 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 277,065 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jag Cap Limited Liability Co owns 15,366 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com has 155,137 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 22,178 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 492,741 shares. Natixis reported 45,407 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 38,749 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.45’s average target is 9.07% above currents $97.6 stock price. Electronic Arts had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, May 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradice Inv holds 1.50 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 1.76M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 765 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 139 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Co Llc has invested 0.65% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 239,889 shares. Nordea holds 0% or 20,988 shares. 8,449 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com. First Wilshire Inc holds 50,889 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,735 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 11,680 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 12,697 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 75,017 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 10.77% above currents $65 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $68.84M for 19.82 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.