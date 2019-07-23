Meritage Group LP Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Stake by $12.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Macerich Co (MAC) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Cut Position by $1.09 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 25,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,843 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 208,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 1.95 million shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $202.27. About 382,223 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Aurium Clo Iv Designated Activity Company; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Has Assigned A Provisional Rating To Portuguese Tariff Deficit Abs Of Volta Vi Electricity Receivables Securitisation Notes To Be Issued By Tagus – Stc, S.A; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Hays Co Wc&Id No 2, Tx’s Goult Bonds; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades the Comml Bank of Qatar: Maintains Negative Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Offutt AF Base: Listen up! Noise demonstration at Moody Air Force Base to deepen understanding of hearing health; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Valley Ranch Mud 1, Tx’s Gos; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Tesla: Moody’s Cuts Rating on Production Issues, Sees Large Potential Capital Raise — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Midcontinent Express Pipeline’s Ba2 Rating; Outlook Negative; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Saxon 1999-5 Subprime Rmbs

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 26.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com invested in 9,406 shares. Quinn Opportunity Llc holds 2,100 shares. Oakworth holds 45 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 1,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 297,817 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 140 shares. Cleararc Inc invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blue Edge Ltd Llc invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 969 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Franklin Res Incorporated invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Andra Ap holds 28,100 shares. The New York-based Crestwood Cap Management LP has invested 1.32% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 13,610 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,537 shares to 209,001 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.