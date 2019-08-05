Meritage Group LP Stake In Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Was Has Upped; 13D Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Symantec (SYMC) by $788,436

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 3.25M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 720,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21 million, up from 718,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 2.10M shares traded or 44.23% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 45,455 shares valued at $1.05M was made by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Capital Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 145,000 shares. 1.47 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,709 shares. Sei Invs Communication owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 104,379 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 2.43 million shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 13,222 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llc reported 12,700 shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 11,528 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ifrah Financial Services Incorporated reported 23,367 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). James Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 30,470 shares. Nomura reported 25,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co stated it has 85,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 37,705 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bristol John W Com Inc New York reported 2.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 12,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 86,923 shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howard Capital Mngmt reported 54,690 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,153 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 36,818 shares. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 10,049 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Personal Finance accumulated 15,677 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,378 shares.