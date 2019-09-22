Meritage Group LP Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Lowered by $51.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Boosted Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Holding by $31.80 Million as Share Value Declined

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62M, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.73M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 113,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 872,065 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.66M, down from 985,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 810,783 shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.27 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Financial Inc reported 0.99% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Suntrust Banks reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Shelton has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stephens Ar owns 4,898 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 4,210 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America, New York-based fund reported 233 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 449,095 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 200,000 were accumulated by Senator Grp Limited Partnership. Fort Lp owns 5,664 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 3,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 48,146 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. 209,460 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 5,505 shares. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.07% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Profund Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 7,041 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 5.42 million shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 23,121 are held by Hartford Investment. Bamco accumulated 1.12 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 28,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 40,750 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).