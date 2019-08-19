Meritage Group LP Stake in Moodys (MCO) Has Decreased by $12.85 Million; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Maintains Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $30.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.15. About 1.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $217.35. About 188,763 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/04/2018 – Lippo Karawaci downgraded to B2 by Moody’s; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Chaves County, Nm’s Issuer Rating At A1; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N Q1 ADJUSTED SHR $2.02; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Independence, Ia’s Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Rwe’s Baa3/Ba2 Ratings For Downgrade; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Vmig 2 To Floater & A3 To Residual Certificates, Series 2018-XF1067; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CIRSA’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING BLACKST; 02/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO MOTOR FUEL GROUP; B1 RATINGS TO FIRST

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 22,244 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,451 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

