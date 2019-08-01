Meritage Group LP Stake in Moodys (MCO) Has Cut by $12.85 Million as Share Price Rose; Quinn Opportunity Partners Holding In Morgan Stanley (MS) Was Has Lifted

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 2.13 million shares traded or 146.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Pmhc Ii, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ULSTER BANK IRELAND DAC’S DEPOSIT RATINGS TO; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ALSO UPGRADED THE LONG-TERM ISSUER RATING OF THE FONDO DE REESTRUCTURACION ORDENADA BANCARIA (FROB) TO BAA1 FROM BAA2; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Paintsville Independent School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes Issued By Octagon Investment Partners 36, Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Rwe’s Baa3/Ba2 Ratings For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Ratings for Press Ganey Sr. Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facilities at B2; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS M&A ACTIVITY IN GLOBAL E&P SECTOR WILL BE MORE STRATEGIC AFTER A WAVE OF TACTICAL ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES & SWAPS IN 2016-17

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 501,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14M, up from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 8.15 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – MS DECISION SAID TO AFFECT 15 FUNDS ON BANK’S UCITS PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Says the Muni Market Is More or Less a Rates Market (Video); 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK WILL BE FUNDED BY COMPANY’S EXISTING CASH RESERVES; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table)

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46,000 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $74.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,400 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Management has 7,125 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 46,686 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 15.36M shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP owns 95,243 shares. Baxter Bros owns 48,190 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 23,445 shares. 12,000 were reported by Levin Cap Strategies L P. First Republic Inv invested in 809,828 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 968,675 shares. 8,939 are owned by F&V Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Gideon Cap Advsr reported 5,158 shares. 28,528 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce stated it has 52,988 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,006 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.84M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Personal Services invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 41,274 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.21% or 470,434 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 33,707 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 31,425 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 241,328 were reported by Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Incorporated. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 91,426 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baillie Gifford & holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 6.01 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,227 shares stake. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).