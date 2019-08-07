Meritage Group LP Raised Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $24.03 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Hormel Foods (HRL) Lowered by $396,792

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $143.93. About 1.01 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 5,393 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 14,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 1.87M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $195.18M for 28.35 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15,000 shares to 109,000 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $233.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.