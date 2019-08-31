Meritage Group LP Position in Moodys (MCO) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Forbes J M & Co Llp Boosted Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Position by $313,686

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 618,506 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMED MEXICO’S FOREIGN CURRENCY AND LOCAL CURRENCY ISSUER RATINGS, FOREIGN AND LOCAL CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS AT A3; 06/03/2018 – AXA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Bank DKI to Enhance Credit Assessment Training with Moody’s Analytics Credit Coach; 12/04/2018 – BANK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON MOODY’S RATING UPGRADE IN STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Otft’s Senior Unsecured Notes Issuance; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Believe That U.S. Military Outlays Will Be, In The Long Run, Higher Than Current Levels; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgraded Perpetual’s Cfr To Caa2; Outlook Negative; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Armenia’s Credit Profile Reflects Effective Institutions And Robust Growth Potential; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Djo Finance’s Outlook To Positive; Sgl Raised To Sgl-2

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news: "Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga" on August 08, 2019, "Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha" published on August 07, 2019, "Disney+ Could Be Even More Disruptive Than You Think – Yahoo Finance" published on August 29, 2019. "Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019, "What Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 12, 2019.

