Meritage Group LP Maintains Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $363,812

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 443,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.90M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 3.19M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,563 shares to 136,097 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.