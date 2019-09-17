Meritage Group LP Maintains Holding in Electronic Arts (EA); As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.47 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 679,493 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 226,850 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.03 million, up from 219,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 891,114 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares to 24,698 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 160,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,122 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.53M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 607,398 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 529,308 shares stake. Frontier Inv accumulated 20,998 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 6,522 are owned by Manchester Management Limited Co. Fin Advisory Gp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 25,028 shares. 1,823 were accumulated by Copeland Limited. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 226 shares. 89,739 were reported by First State Bank Of Omaha. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 78,735 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 799,732 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% or 1.36 million shares.

