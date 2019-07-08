Meritage Group LP Lifted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $136.10 Million; Stock Value Declined; Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holder Boston Family Office Has Cut Its Stake

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 3.97M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 19,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 77,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,707 shares to 52,477 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 16,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cutter & Brokerage reported 8,897 shares. Wharton Business Grp Llc stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stearns Svcs Grp Incorporated invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Indiana Trust And has 1.45% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 51,990 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,600 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited invested in 9,501 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Co reported 49,819 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated reported 4,311 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 20.78 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 0.32% or 54,383 shares. Intersect Cap has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Annex Advisory Llc has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp accumulated 346,269 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Korea Invest Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 218,096 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 217,423 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Provise Management Group Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 14,808 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cleararc Capital invested in 0.14% or 7,268 shares. Swedbank holds 2.26M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 3,629 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.13% or 252,583 shares. Atria Limited Company holds 9,719 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clal Ins Enterprises Limited holds 0.03% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares to 935,956 shares, valued at $197.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.